Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia

Police said a driver of a vehicle in the area of River Heritage Boulevard and River Birch Road took out a gun, and it escalated from there.

DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of Dumfries Road and I-95 to investigate a road rage incident.

Police believe a driver took out a gun after an interaction with another driver while behind the wheel in the area of River Heritage Boulevard and River Bird Road.

Both drivers reportedly continued driving to the area of Dumfries Road and I-95 where police claim the suspect intentionally struck the other vehicle as both vehicles were driving.

A responding officer located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver then attempted to strike the officer with his vehicle, according to police. Officers began to follow the driver but the pursuit ended when the suspect drove off the road, hitting a guardrail.

An off-duty officer located the vehicle unoccupied near Cardinal Drive and Welding Drive. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier that day, police said.

A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was eventually located on Crossed Talons Way.

Investigators claim the suspect was intoxicated. He was detained without further incident.

Officers report a concealed firearm was recovered.

While in the backseat of a police cruiser, police claim the suspect intentionally struck his head against the partition several times causing minor injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released to police custody.

The suspect has since been identified as Corey Dashawn Sellers, 30, of Woodbridge.

Sellers is facing a slew of charges, including one count of attempted malicious wounding on an officer, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, one count of brandishing, two counts of hit-and-run, one count of grand larceny auto, one count of felony eluding, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of concealed carry, one count of obstruction, one count of DUI, one count of unreasonable refusal, one count of driving without a license.

He is being held without bond. He's scheduled for his first court appearance on Feb. 7, 2023.