Riverdale Park police find body inside clothes donation bin

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Riverdale Park Police found a body inside a clothing donation bin Friday while investigating a report of a foul odor in the area.

Police received a call around 12:30 p.m. reporting a foul odor coming from a large outdoor donation bin designated for clothes donations near the area of Kennilworth Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a person dead inside the bin. Officers immediately contacted the Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit, which will be handling the death investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether foul play was suspected in connection to the death, and no information about the deceased’s identity was released.