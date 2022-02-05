'We heard about 6 to 8 gunshots': Armored car driver shot multiple times in Riverdale; police searching for suspects

According to the Riverdale Park Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near the Wells Fargo bank off Baltimore Avenue.

RIVERDALE, Md. — A driver of an armored car is described by police as being in serious condition Saturday after he was shot multiple times while making a delivery to a bank in Riverdale Park.

According to the Riverdale Park Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near the Wells Fargo bank off Baltimore Avenue.

As of Saturday night, investigators said they were still searching for several armed suspects who left the scene following the shooting.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood across the street from Wells Fargo spoke to WUSA9 about the shooting. The witness asked not to be identified.

"We heard about six to eight gunshots. They were literally behind each other back to back to back," the witness said. "[My sister] literally had to jump for cover on the floor and crawled away to be safe.”

Shortly afterward, roads were blocked off by police tape as officers searched around the site.

In Riverdale, Maryland as police respond after an attempted robbery at this Wells Fargo bank.



Early reports that an armored car guard was shot and is in critical condition.



Car sped from scene. Police searching for suspect(s). @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xzJXoo06Wc — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) February 5, 2022

Carol Levy of Prince George's County waited in her car in the parking of a nearby Walgreens and told WUSA9 she find's the incident "upsetting."

"It’s very, very sad," she said. "I’ve lived in Prince Georges County practically my whole life and I’ve seen it change.”

The Prince George's County Police Department is now handling the investigation.