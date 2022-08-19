Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours

Police activity cleared just before 5 a.m. Friday morning, and the roads were reopened to traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C.

DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning.

Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block of Riggs Road, NE for a confirmed shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday. Once on scene, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing.

Police have not released any further information about the shooting, including motive, or suspect lookout, and they have not updated the victim's current condition.

AlertDC pushed out that police activity had cleared and that Nicholson Street between 5th Street and Riggs Road had reopened to traffic around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

4D is on the scene of a confirmed shooting in the 500 block of Riggs Road, NE. No lookout./ 2688 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 19, 2022

The shooting was one in a series of crimes across the District in the course of a few hours. Metropolitan Police Department investigators are also working to figure out who shot a special police officer outside St. Elizabeth's hospital in SE late Thursday night. Officers also responded to a shots fired incident blocks from the White House on Constitution Avenue Northwest around 1 a.m. that led to three people being detained, including one juvenile. Finally, a man was hospitalized after he was found shot and stabbed in the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast around 4:20 a.m.