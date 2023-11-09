Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger after trip, police say

​Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Kevin Weaver of Southeast, D.C. with unarmed carjacking.

WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old D.C. man is in police custody for carjacking his rideshare driver after being dropped off in Northeast on Sunday.

At 3:35 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department say the victim was working as a rideshare driver when he dropped off the suspect. The suspect reportedly then got back into the victim's car and placed an object on the victim's back before demanding they drive away.

Investigators say the victim complied and drove to the 700 block of Monroe Street, Northeast where they stopped and ran from the car. The suspect then drove off in the stolen car.

Officers were able to track down the victim's car a short time later, and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Kevin Weaver of Southeast, D.C. with unarmed carjacking.

The investigation into this carjacking remains active and ongoing.

Police have not said what company the rideshare driver works for or what type of car they were driving.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line 50411.

