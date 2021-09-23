13 people were shot, 1 of those killed. Collierville Police said the suspect is also dead, believed to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police said Thursday afternoon that 13 people were shot, 1 of those killed, in a shooting at a Kroger store in the town outside Memphis. Collierville Police Dale Lane said the shooter is also dead, believed to be from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Collierville Police, Memphis, Police, and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the scene of the shooting, which happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the store at 240 New Byhalia Road.

Chief Lane said 13 people were shot by the suspect. One died, and 12 were taken to hospitals. He called the scene "horrific" and one of the worst he's seen.

Chief Lane said the TBI is also headed to the area for the investigation.

Lane said they are currently unsure if the shooter was a current of former employee.

Collierville High School was put on lockdown after the shooting, but we have been told that the lockdown has been lifted and classes will dismiss as normal.

This is a developing situation and we will bring you more as it becomes available.

Breaking: at scene of shooting at a Collierville, TN on Byhalia Road. Very active scene. News update planned for 3:10. We plan to live stream. I’ll live tweet. pic.twitter.com/f5dZeFRdGJ — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) September 23, 2021

In collierville you would not expect this. Posted by Bruce Anders Jr on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Active shooter kroger collierville Posted by Bruce Anders Jr on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Active Shooter Collierville Tennessee Posted by Jaylen Morman on Thursday, September 23, 2021