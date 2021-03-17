Police: Ravens DL Broderick Washington arrested in Arlington, charged with felony

Broderick Washington, 24, was charged with five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington, 24, is facing criminal charges after police say he damaged five vehicles with a metal object early Sunday in Arlington.

Arlington County police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of S. 24th Road at approximately 4:20 a.m. on March 14 after multiple reports of a male suspect, Washington, breaking into vehicles with a metal object.

Once officers arrived at the location, they discovered Washington, who police say matched the description provided by the reporting parties, and took him into custody.

An investigation conducted by Arlington County police determined that Washington allegedly damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle.

Online court records show Washington is free on bail and will be arraigned on March 31. They do not list an attorney.

Washington was a fifth-round draft choice last year out of Texas Tech. He played in eight games and had two tackles.

In a statement, the Ravens said they are aware of the arrest and “have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”