Caught on camera: Women steal thousands in jewelry from Maryland shop

KENSINGTON, Md. — A Maryland jewelry store owner is asking for help to find a group of women who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
The owner of Raffie Jeweler in Kensington said the stolen jewelry had been brought in for repair. A video shared by the store on social media on Tuesday shows three women distracting the store owner while another woman is seen crawling under the counter. The woman quickly grabs a box of manila envelopes crawls away.
The owner of the store, Raffie Bardizbanian, said the envelopes contained customers' repaired jewelry that was ready for pick up. The woman made off with an estimated $70,000 worth of merchandise, according to Bardizbanian.
Raffie Jeweler, located in Kensington's Antique Row, has been in business since 1986. Bardizbanian said anyone who may recognize the woman on the security footage to contact him. The store can be reached at (301) 949-0490.
