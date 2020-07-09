'No tolerance for violence' | Protesters rally at Popeye's over viral altercation between woman and security officer

After the incident, Black Lives Matter DC announced on Twitter calls for a protest demanding changes and showing support for the woman involved in the incident.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Protesters surrounded a Popeye's restaurant in Capitol Heights after a 24-year old woman alleged she was assaulted and maced by a security guard working in the restaurant Saturday night.

"With all the Police brutality occurring currently I feel violated, embarrassed, and disrespected," says Stephanie Samuels, who claims she was attacked after an encounter with a private security guard in the store.

The incident was caught on video by bystanders, including Ashley McQueen.

After the incident, Black Lives Matter DC announced on Twitter calls for a protest demanding changes and showing support for Samuels.

"Hold this security company accountable and don’t allow men with guns who kill Black people to protect your chicken," the tweet reads. "It’s not safe for Black people in the community."

Dozens of protestors including Samuels picketed the store Monday. Samuels said she called 911 and Prince George's County police responded.

Prince George's County police did confirm to WUSA9's Scott Broom that they responded.

"We are investigating and will turn our findings over to the States Attorney's Office for review," according to a statement from Julie Wright, Director of Communications for the Prince George's County Police.

In a statement, Popeyes said the restaurant chain has "no tolerance for violence."

"We have reviewed the available facts with our franchisee and are very concerned by the apparent aggressive actions" that were seen on video, according to the statement.