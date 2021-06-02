Prosecutor begins review of case of pepper-sprayed soldier in Windsor

Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell received the police file for the case involving U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario and is reviewing it.

HAMPTON, Va. — The prosecutor considering criminal charges in a traffic stop where two officers allegedly mistreated a Black Army lieutenant said he has received the results of the Virginia State Police’s investigation into the case.

The Daily Press reports that Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell says he got the file from police a couple weeks ago.

Body camera footage that went viral last month captured two Windsor police officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, pointing guns at U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario as they ordered him out of his SUV during the Dec. 5 traffic stop.

Nazario is suing the department over the traffic stop in which he was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed.