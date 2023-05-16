Police investigate stabbing in Woodbridge home

Investigators say the stabbing is contained to the home and there is no threat to the community.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after a person was stabbed inside a home in Woodbridge Tuesday morning. Investigators say the incident is contained to the home and there is no threat to the community.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive around 8 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. Police arrived to find a person stabbed, but would not report that person's condition. Prince William County Police said on social media that those in the community should expect an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Additional information about the circumstances of this incident have not yet been made public. Police have not said whether anyone is in custody or what charges they may be facing.