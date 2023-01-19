Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers.

According to investigators, an adult man was taken to an area hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. A juvenile male was also shot. Police did not say how old the boy was. He was hospitalized with injures that could be life-threatening.

Prince William County officers are still investigating to see what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. Police have did not release information about a suspect or suspects in this case.