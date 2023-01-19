x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers. 

According to investigators, an adult man was taken to an area hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. A juvenile male was also shot. Police did not say how old the boy was. He was hospitalized with injures that could be life-threatening.

Prince William County officers are still investigating to see what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. Police have did not release information about a suspect or suspects in this case. 

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Prince William County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Fairfax Co. man to be sentenced in shooting deaths of classmates

Before You Leave, Check This Out