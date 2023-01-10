Maryland man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in to police

WALKER MILL, Md. — Police say a 25-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland has turned himself in after a shooting at a Metro station left two people injured. DeAngelo Dreco Walker turned himself in to MTPD Sunday morning.
On Sept. 27, at 3 p.m., a shooting was reported at Addison Road Station in Maryland near the bus bay. Metro Transit Police Department officers responded to the scene shortly after.
At the scene, officers found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment after the shooting. They are expected to survive.
On Sunday, 25-year-old DeAngelo Dreco Walker turned himself in without incident for his alleged involvement in the shooting at the station. Walker is charged with attempted second-degree murder in this case.
