Maryland man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in to police

DeAngelo Dreco Walker, 25, of Prince George's County is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

WALKER MILL, Md. — Police say a 25-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland has turned himself in after a shooting at a Metro station left two people injured. DeAngelo Dreco Walker turned himself in to MTPD Sunday morning.

On Sept. 27, at 3 p.m., a shooting was reported at Addison Road Station in Maryland near the bus bay. Metro Transit Police Department officers responded to the scene shortly after.

At the scene, officers found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment after the shooting. They are expected to survive.

ARRESTED: 25-year old DeAngelo Dreco Walker for attempted 2nd degree murder in the shooting at Addison Rd Station Sept 27. Walker turned himself into MTPD this morning without incident. #wmata pic.twitter.com/1lji7nz0d2 — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) October 1, 2023

On Sunday, 25-year-old DeAngelo Dreco Walker turned himself in without incident for his alleged involvement in the shooting at the station. Walker is charged with attempted second-degree murder in this case.

