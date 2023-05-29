Man arrested for deadly sword stabbing in Prince George's County

Detectives say 33-year-old Aaron Bynum is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Anthony Cunningham.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Homicide detectives have arrested a 33-year-old man for killing another man with a sword in a Prince George's County apartment building on Friday.

Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the 2100 block of Brooks Drive around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man armed with a sword in the lobby of the building. Officers ordered the man, identified as Aaron Bynum, to drop the weapon and he was taken into custody without incident.

The victim, identified by police as 63-year-old Anthony Cunningham, was stabbed multiple times and died on the scene. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the incident. A preliminary investigation revealed both Bynum and Cunningham lived in the building, but it is still unclear whether they knew each other.

Bynum has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. His is currently being held with no bond in the Department of Corrections.