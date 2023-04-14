Prince George's County's top prosecutor announces teams to target guns and drugs

Aisha N. Braveboy says she will assign teams within her office to target the growing number of crimes that involve youth.

BOWIE, Md. — Prince George's County top prosecutor has outlined two top priorities that she says are plaguing the county: gun violence and fentanyl.

State's Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy announced during her State of Justice event at Bowie State University that she has assigned specialized units to help prosecute the increasing number of cases involving guns and drugs.

"We are indicting every single handgun case so we need a unit that is singularly focused on prosecuting these cases, we are seeking tough and appropriate sentences and really holding people accountable," Braveboy told WUSA.

During the panel discussion, law enforcement officers discussed the growing concern over the number of firearms that are ending up in schools.

The other issue affecting students, fentanyl overdoses.

Braveboy says she is assigning a team in her office that will focus on the prosecution of drug related cases and also help with the intelligence regarding the drug trade in the county.

"They are going to work really closely with the narcotics unit in the police department to not only get the dealers in the street but everyone in the chain that is making money off the drug trade," she added.

A look at the crime data provided by the Joint Analysis Intelligence Center (JAIC), violent crime is slightly down by just 2% this year in comparison to the same date last year. However assaults and domestic related assaults are among the categories that are experiencing upticks.