Police: Officers exchange gunfire with man in Temple Hills

PGPD tells WUSA9 that a "suspect" fired gunshots at an officer near the intersection of Branch Avenue and Colebrooke Drive.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police officers and a man exchanged gunfire Wednesday evening in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD).

At this point, PGPD tells WUSA9 that a "suspect" fired gunshots at an officer near the intersection of Branch Avenue and Colebrooke Drive. This is when the department says that an officer returned gunfire at the man.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have asked people to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.

Police Involved Shooting: We are on scene of a non-contact police involved shooting in the area of Branch Ave and Colebrooke Drive in Temple Hills. pic.twitter.com/J7ZXJKZ5xT — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 11, 2021