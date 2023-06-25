Prince George's County Police prepare for crime to spike during summer months

Data shows that by June 24 of last year, 1,398 cars had been stolen. This year, that number is at 3,896.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is preparing to roll out its Summer Crime Initiative this week as police grapple with an increase in overall crime compared to the same time last year according to the latest county data.

The county crime report updated June 24 shows that overall crime is up 41% compared to the same time last year.

Car thefts in Prince George's County have contributed to the elevated crime rates. Data shows that by June 24 of last year 1,398 cars had been stolen. This year that number is 3,896.

Violent crime has increased 4% compared to 2022.

On Friday June 23, Prince George's County police responded to five shootings in span of 24 hours. The incidents left seven people hurt, three of the people died according to investigators.

"There is always a rise in crime when there is warmer weather, unfortunately Prince Prince George's County is not immune to that," Corporal Unique Jones told WUSA9 at the scene of one of the Friday shootings.

Police Chief Malik Aziz is expected to make the announcement of the modified summer strategy that will include increased patrolling in communities that have experienced a rise in violent crime, including areas along the D.C. border.

Last September, a rise in homicides during the summer months prompted County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to implement a youth curfew for children 16 and younger. The initiative was extended after it was deemed a success by Prince George's County Police.

"This was never to hunt down kids. Never to hunt down kids. That was never the objective. The objective was simply to ask parents to step in and be responsible for their children," Alsobrooks said during an October press conference.

It is unclear if Prince George's County will implement a youth curfew this year.