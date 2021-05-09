Prince George’s County police officer suspended after hit and run crash

Preliminary Prince George's County Police investigations revealed that the officer crashed into a house in Clinton, Maryland on Friday. No injuries were reported.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George’s County police officer has been suspended after allegedly crashing into a house in Clinton, Maryland, according to a police investigation.

The vehicle used was later determined to be an unmarked Prince George’s County Police cruiser and the driver was determined to be the off-duty officer, who did not remain on the scene following the crash, according to police.

The incident occurred in the 8600 block of Old Branch Avenue and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

On Saturday morning, police said that the off-duty officer believed to have been driving the vehicle turned himself into police.