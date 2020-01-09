Prince George's County officer stabbed during altercation with suspect, police say

Police say the situation was quickly resolved and the suspect is in custody.

CLINTON, Md. — A suspect is in custody after a Tuesday morning altercation with an officer – resulting in a stab wound to the officer's leg, Prince George's County Police said.

The incident was reported around 9:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of Serenade Circle in Clinton, police said.

Officers were responding to a call at the scene when one of their officers got into a physical altercation with a suspect that resulted in the officer being stabbed in the leg.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the situation was quickly resolved and the suspect is in custody. The suspect will also be evaluated by EMS.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.

We are on the scene of an injured officer in the 7200 block of Serenade Circle. Preliminarily, at approximately 9:20 am officers responded to a disorderly call. During the course of the call, officers encountered an adult male under distress. pic.twitter.com/ik4NT5n1CN — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 1, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

Just last week, three Prince George's County police officers were shot in Landover Hills, Md. The two suspects who allegedly shot officers now face multiple charges, according to the police department. Two of the officers shot have been released from the hospital and the third is recovering.

The officers were responding to a home invasion in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace when they were reportedly struck by gunfire and exchanged multiple rounds with Steven Maurice Warren and Andre Larnell Smith, the men allegedly responsible for the home invasion.

The first officer that arrived was shot three times after he confronted Warren and Smith. He was able to call for backup and treat himself while additional help arrived, according to county officials.

When backup arrived, two additional officers were allegedly shot by Smith and Warren after running to the aid of their fellow officer. As Warren and Smith were fleeing the scene in a car, the officers allegedly returned fire, causing the two men to crash their car into a tree.

They were taken into custody after the crash.

Smith and Warren both face three counts for each charge of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.