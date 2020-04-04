PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating a homicide that happened in the 800 block of Kayak Avenue.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found a man inside a home dead when performing a welfare check, and he had an upper-body injury, said police. No further information was given on the man's wounds.

"Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call," said the department in a Twitter statement.

You can call the Prince George's County Police about this case here: 1-866-411-TIPS

