PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police responded to a report of shots fired in the 6200 block of Hilmar Circle Thursday around 5 p.m. Police discovered an unresponsive man sitting in a car with gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the victim was sitting in his car when the suspect walked up, fired into the car and shot the victim in the upper body. Neither a suspect description nor motive has been released.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation and anyone with any information should call 1-866-411-TIPS or contact @PGCrimeSolvers.

A similar shooting occurred in Prince George's County on Tuesday. Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lake Arbor Way and Fairlakes Place for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Detectives are actively working to establish suspects and a motive to this case.

Police said there was a robbery at a Papa Johns restaurant nearby.

Authorities have yet to confirm if the robbery is related to the car shooting, or if the car shootings from Tuesday and Thursday nights are related.

Police ask anyone with any information to call 1-866-411-TIPS or contact @PGCrimeSolvers.

