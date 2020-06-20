Police: 3 men found shot and killed in Prince George's County

The separate shootings happened early Saturday morning.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three people were killed in two separate homicides last night in Princes George's County, officials say.

Prince George's County Police officers were called to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road around 12:50 early Saturday morning. Once they arrived at the address -- an apartment complex -- they found two adult men dead from apparent gunshot wounds. According to PGPD, the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

Roughly 30 minutes later, around 1:20 a.m., patrol officers with PGPD found an unresponsive adult man lying in the roadway of the 7100 block of Columbia Park.

Multiple gunshot wounds were found on the man's upper body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicides come just hours after Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks appointed Hector Valez as assistant chief to take over PGPD. Alsobrooks is still searching for a replacement to former chief Hank Stawinski, who resigned amid discrimination allegations.

“It was time to move in a different direction as far as leadership," Alsobrooks said Friday.