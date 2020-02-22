PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left one man dead on Friday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the hit-and-run happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue near Forestville Road in Forestville.

"Officers located an adult male unresponsive, pronounced dead on the scene," said PGPD via a tweet.

Detectives are still working to find out more about the crash, but say that the vehicle they believe was involved in the hit-and-run is a white sedan that has front end damage and is missing a driver side mirror.

Prince George's County Police is asking anyone who has any information on this case to please call 1-866-411-TIPS.

