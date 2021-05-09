Pregnant woman shot while driving in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot while driving in Northeast D.C.
According to a press release from D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue just after 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
A police report details that a woman was driving in the area when she heard what she thought were fireworks before she was shot in the back. When officers arrived they found the injured woman and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.
D.C. Police have confirmed the woman who was shot is pregnant.
A witness told police they saw two shooters get out of a white van at the intersection of Eastern Avenue NE and 6th Street NE.
Police released a photo of a white Toyota Camry sedan that was captured by a nearby surveillance camera. The vehicle of interest can be seen to have a shattered rear window.
If you have any information on the shooting or who may own the vehicle of interest, call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
