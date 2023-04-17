Former general manager of Potomac Shores golf club arrested for recording woman in bathroom

Prince William County Police say Craig Luckey admitted to placing a camera in the bathroom of the club.

DUMFRIES, Va. — The former general manager of Potomac Shores Golf Club in Dumfries, Virginia, has been arrested for filming a woman while she used the bathroom at the club.

Prince William County Police said in a criminal complaint that the incident happened on Wednesday, April 12. An officer was called to the club, located at 1750 Dunnington Place, at around 7:30 p.m. A woman reported finding a phone on the floor of the women's bathroom.

The woman told the officer she was using the restroom when she noticed a phone recording her. She was able to look at the video and saw Craig Luckey, the general manager at the club at the time, setting up the phone to record. The criminal complaint says Luckey arrived at the club and admitted to officers he had placed the phone to record women.

According to court records, Luckey was arrested on April 13 and charged with filming a nonconsented nude person, which is a misdemeanor. He was released on his on recognizance, records show.

WUSA9 was at Luckey's house Monday when Prince William County officers arrived to detain him.

It is not clear yet whether there may be more victims in this case and the investigation is ongoing.