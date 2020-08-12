Porch piracy increases despite more people working from home

67% of Americans report doing more online shopping since the pandemic began. But police say the flip side is that more people are home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Porch pirates are at it with a vengeance right now, according to law enforcement authorities.

A recent national study revealed 50% of Americans have reported being the victims of package theft in the past year. That’s up 10% from last year, according to the home security advocacy organization Safewise. But what’s different this year is the pandemic.

While 67% of Americans report doing more online shopping since the pandemic began, police say the flip side is that more people are home due to COVID-19 restrictions creating the potential for theft deterrence.

In Prince George’s County police are encouraging those who might be working from home to stay vigilant, and to keep an eye out for their neighbors as well.

“With more people being home, there are more eyes out there looking out," Prince George's County officer Thomas Lester III said.



According to police, top tips for porch piracy prevention include:

Always turning on shipment tracking notifications so you can bring packages in quickly or have a neighbor grab them

Changing shipping preferences to require a signature at drop off

Using delivery alternatives such as curbside pickup at a retailer

Diverting packages to secure lockers

Installing home security systems such a video doorbells as a deterrent

Maryland Del. Haven Shoemaker (R-Carroll County) is among those infuriated by the porch piracy epidemic. He introduced legislation early in 2020 to beef up the penalties.

“We called for five years in jail and or a $5,000 fine, so it's a big hammer," Shoemaker said. "We needed to do something to disincentivize folks from engaged in that kind of conduct.”