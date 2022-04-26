Police: Woman claims to be man's wife, takes money from three banks in the same day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a woman who claimed to be the wife of a fraud victim has some explaining to do after she was caught using a fake ID card to take out an unknown amount of cash from his account at three different banks, on the same day.
Detectives from Montgomery County Police are investigating the series of fraud schemes that reportedly happened on Dec 13, 2021, at three different bank locations in the County.
Police have released surveillance footage of the woman who is a suspect in the case and are asking for the public's help.
The investigation began back in Dec. 2021, just before 1 p.m. when officers say the woman entered the SkyPoint Federal Credit Union in the 19700 block of Crystal Rock Dr. in Germantown. After she was inside she identified herself as the victim’s wife via a fraudulent ID card and took out an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s account, she then left the bank after she got the money.
On the exact same day, about twenty minutes later, the woman arrived at the SkyPoint Federal Credit Union located on Colesville Rd. Police say she again showed the fake ID card and withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the same victim’s account.
Then again, just before 2 p.m., the woman allegedly withdrew an unknown amount of money from the same victim's account at a SkyPoint Federal Credit Union Rockville Branch's location.
The woman has been described as a female, around 50 years old, medium build, blonde hair, wearing a brown scarf, black jacket, black jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5545 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.