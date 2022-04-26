Police: Woman claims to be man's wife, takes money from three banks in the same day

The woman posed as the victim’s wife via a fraudulent ID card and withdrew an unknown amount of money from the victim’s accounts, police say.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a woman who claimed to be the wife of a fraud victim has some explaining to do after she was caught using a fake ID card to take out an unknown amount of cash from his account at three different banks, on the same day.

Detectives from Montgomery County Police are investigating the series of fraud schemes that reportedly happened on Dec 13, 2021, at three different bank locations in the County.

Police have released surveillance footage of the woman who is a suspect in the case and are asking for the public's help.

The investigation began back in Dec. 2021, just before 1 p.m. when officers say the woman entered the SkyPoint Federal Credit Union in the 19700 block of Crystal Rock Dr. in Germantown. After she was inside she identified herself as the victim’s wife via a fraudulent ID card and took out an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s account, she then left the bank after she got the money.

Detectives Continue to Investigate Series of Fraud Schemes; Surveillance Footage of Suspect Releasedhttps://t.co/10FaSbtzg9#fraud #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/NIaGQFSTyt — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 26, 2022

On the exact same day, about twenty minutes later, the woman arrived at the SkyPoint Federal Credit Union located on Colesville Rd. Police say she again showed the fake ID card and withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the same victim’s account.

Then again, just before 2 p.m., the woman allegedly withdrew an unknown amount of money from the same victim's account at a SkyPoint Federal Credit Union Rockville Branch's location.

The woman has been described as a female, around 50 years old, medium build, blonde hair, wearing a brown scarf, black jacket, black jeans and black boots.