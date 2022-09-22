Police, US Marshals offer $40K for info on location of Mall at Prince George's shooting suspect

Prince George's County Police and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County announced Thursday that the department is working closely with U.S. Marshals in order to locate and arrest a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at the Mall at Prince George's in August.

Prince George's County Police and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones.

Jones is accused of shooting 20-year-old Darrion Herring inside the Mall at Prince George's on Aug 18.

The City of Hyattsville Police and Prince George's County Police were called to the mall after the shooting and discovered Herring in the food court, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the mall.

Officials believe Jones shot Herring during an argument. However, Herring's family claims Jones threatened Herring in a bathroom prior to the shooting.

"A guy made a threat to shoot him while in the bathroom because he thought he was looking at him," claimed Herring's relative.

The family member says Herring was in the food court meeting with a client with disabilities for his occupation.

Police have been searching for Jones since the shooting but have been unable to apprehend him. A total combined reward between Prince George's County Crime Solvers and the U.S. Marshals is no up to $40,000 for information leading to Jone's arrest.

“Stephon Jones should be considered armed and dangerous and will be apprehended hopefully before he harms anyone else," said Johnny Hughes, U.S. Marshal, District of Maryland. "Our Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is actively working to arrest Jones for this murder.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (301) 516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tips App.