Rockville man facing sex trafficking charges, police urge any additional victims to come forward

MCPD asks victims and anyone with information about Ernest Wilkerson to call 240-773-5958.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published in April 2019.

A Rockville man was arrested by police in Silver Spring on Jan. 27 — thwarting his plans, at the time, to pick up and sexually exploit a trafficking victim, police say.

Montgomery County Police Department identified the man as 32-year-old Ernest Wilkerson and they are urging anyone else who may have been victimized by him to come forward.

According to MCPD, detectives have been investigating Wilkerson since December after a victim told police "she was sex trafficked by [him] in October 2021." Police did not provide further detail about the victim's allegations.

Suspect Arrested and Charged with Sex Trafficking in Silver Spring; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concernhttps://t.co/WU62EdfodQ#mcpnews pic.twitter.com/uN7uN0647c — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 3, 2022

MCPD says Wilkerson was arrested Jan. 27 in the area of Heartfields Drive. He was in the area — according to investigators — because he was planning to pick up another victim and drive her to a hotel where he would sexually exploit her with other individuals.

Police say Wilkerson was driving a 2008 red Cadillac DTS. After Wilkerson was arrested he was taken to the Central Processing Unit and he is being held without bond, police say.