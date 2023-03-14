Police: Traffic stop leads officers to find crystal meth, fentanyl pills

Once investigators positively identified the driver, they learned he had four active warrants for his arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a man after they say officers found crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Wednesday, March 8.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers arrested 38-year-old Harry Perkins after he was pulled over near Great Seneca Hwy. and Wisteria Dr.

Officers say Perkins and a passenger were pulled over just after 11:30 p.m. When they spoke with Perkins, police say he provided a false name.

Once investigators positively identified Perkins, they learned he had four active warrants for his arrest.

Following his arrest, officers say they searched his car and found 20 suspected Fentanyl pills, approximately 21 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine and "drug paraphernalia."

Perkins was then taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine and related charges.

WATCH NEXT: How to administer Narcan during an overdose