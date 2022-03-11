Police use business card given to teen to track down man facing sex solicitation charges

A 72-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including solicitation of a minor after approaching a teenage boy who was walking home.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is in regards to another solicitation case.

A 72-year-old man is facing charges after approaching a teenage boy who was walking home Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from Prince William County Police, the 14-year-old boy was walking in the area of Cotton Mill Road and Presidio Way around 3:30 p.m. on March 9 when 72-year-old Fouad Fahim Soliman approached him.

Investigators claim Soliman solicited the boy for sexual acts. The boy managed to get away from the the man and went home where he told his parents what happened.

Police say there was no physical contact between the boy and Soliman.

Officers were able to track down Soliman from a business card he allegedly gave the victim while talking with him on March 9. He was arrested the following day.

READ NEXT: