Police: Teenage girl sexually assaulted on S. Four Mile Run Drive



ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on S. Four Mile Run Drive Sunday night.

According to the Arlington County Police Department's (ACPD) Special Victims Unit, the assault was reported near the area of Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned a teenage girl was walking in the 4900 block of Columbia Pike around 9:15 p.m. when she noticed a strange man started following her. As the girl turned onto S. Four Mile Run Dr., she says the man grabbed her from behind. He then pulled her into a wooded area and took out a bladed object before sexually assaulting her.

The suspect ran away following the assault and the girl walked home for help. Officers were called just after midnight.

Detectives describe the suspect as a man wearing a black jacket and black or gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Munizza at 703-228-4171 or rmunizza@arlingtonva.us or the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Information may be submitted anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).