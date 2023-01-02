Police: Teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 200 block of 37th Street just before 1:15 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a young boy had been shot. He was conscious and breathing with first responders arrived. The victim has only been identified as a teenager. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Investigators claim the person responsible opened fire on the teen while in a car. The suspect drove away after the shooting.
Police say they are on the lookout for a dark four-door sedan. There is no word on any suspect descriptions, a possible motive, or what may have led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
