Teen injured in shooting in Northwest DC, police say

Officers say a teenage boy was injured in the shooting. He was found conscious and breathing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest, D.C.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. Capitol Street.

Officers say a teenage boy was injured in the shooting. He was found conscious and breathing. There is no word on his current condition.

Police are on the lookout for a dark gray/slate blue four-door sedan with heavy tint and dark rims.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a motive or the events leading up to the shooting.

If you have any information, reach out to police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1200 block of N. Capitol Street NW. Lookout for dark grey/slate blue 4 door sedan with heavy tint and dark rims. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 23, 2022

READ NEXT: