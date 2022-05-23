x
Crime

Teen injured in shooting in Northwest DC, police say

Officers say a teenage boy was injured in the shooting. He was found conscious and breathing.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest, D.C. 

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. Capitol Street. 

Officers say a teenage boy was injured in the shooting. He was found conscious and breathing. There is no word on his current condition.

Police are on the lookout for a dark gray/slate blue four-door sedan with heavy tint and dark rims.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a motive or the events leading up to the shooting. 

If you have any information, reach out to police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.  

