Teen injured in shooting in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest, D.C.
According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. Capitol Street.
Officers say a teenage boy was injured in the shooting. He was found conscious and breathing. There is no word on his current condition.
Police are on the lookout for a dark gray/slate blue four-door sedan with heavy tint and dark rims.
Investigators have not released any information regarding a motive or the events leading up to the shooting.
If you have any information, reach out to police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
