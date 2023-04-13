x
Crime

Police: Suspicious buses tried to pick up children in Fairfax Co.

The 2 buses reportedly stopped at school bus stops about 10 minutes apart.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after officers received reports of two suspicious buses attempting to pick children up Thursday morning.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a short white bus with a blue stripe stopped at a bus stop near Southington Lane in Reston just before 7:45 a.m. 

A person who lives in the area told officers they tried to speak with the driver, who shut the door and drove away. The driver has been described as a white man with facial hair. 

Around 10 minutes later, an unmarked yellow school bus with black stripes tried to pick up elementary school students at a bus stop near Chynoweth Street and Telegraph Road in Lorton. 

When a person who lived told officers that when they tried to confront the person behind the wheel, he drove away. The driver is described as a man with long curly brown hair wearing a dark hat, a surgical mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 703-691-2131. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or submit a tip online

