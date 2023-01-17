Suspect in deadly stabbing charged with murder after police standoff at building that caught fire

A police standoff happened Monday in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. Police say the house caught fire during the standoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The man involved in a police barricade situation where a fire started on Monday has been charged with murder, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

MPD said the standoff began around 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast.

During the standoff, authorities began seeing smoke from the building from the second floor. DC Fire and EMS tweeted a video of the fire showing heavy smoke from the building.

Just after 4 p.m., the fire department tweeted that all visible fire had been extinguished. The fire left five people and six cats homeless.

On Tuesday, MPD announced that the suspect was arrested in a homicide case from Sunday.

Update Working Fire 200 block 27th Place SE. commencing with exterior firefighting operations. Fire 1st & 2nd floor & attic of 2 story structure fire. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/RFl43BtdlA — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2023

Police said around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the same area where the fire happened for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been stabbed. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services declared the man dead. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim was identified as James Brooks, 53, of no fixed address.

Police identified the suspect on Tuesday as 45-year-old Sherman Holley, also of no fixed address. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

No other information on this case has been released.