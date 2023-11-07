Police searching for suspect vehicle connected to shooting in Northeast, DC

Police want to hear from you if you recognize the car.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle that has been linked to a shooting in Northeast D.C. that happened Tuesday.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 700 block of 51st Street, Northeast, at 8:16 p.m. after reports of gunshots. After an initial investigation, detectives discovered a woman on scene who had been shot. She was hospitalized with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

After further investigation, detectives discovered a second victim: a man had also been shot. DC Fire and EMS transported him to an area hospital as well. They also determined that the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.



Have Info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/ZZSVRPnJBV — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 12, 2023

MPD has not released any more information about the status of the victims.

Surveillance cameras captured a photo of the vehicle, which appears to be a dark red sedan. Police have not determined the make or model of the car.

No additional details have been made public.