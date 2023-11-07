Police searching for suspect vehicle connected to shooting in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle that has been linked to a shooting in Northeast D.C. that happened Tuesday.
Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 700 block of 51st Street, Northeast, at 8:16 p.m. after reports of gunshots. After an initial investigation, detectives discovered a woman on scene who had been shot. She was hospitalized with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
After further investigation, detectives discovered a second victim: a man had also been shot. DC Fire and EMS transported him to an area hospital as well. They also determined that the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.
MPD has not released any more information about the status of the victims.
Surveillance cameras captured a photo of the vehicle, which appears to be a dark red sedan. Police have not determined the make or model of the car.
No additional details have been made public.
Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
