Photos: Police searching for men riding all-terrain vehicles on public space in DC

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help to identify five men seen riding on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on Pennsylvania Avenue, in Southeast D.C.
The incident was caught on camera in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE on Saturday, April 8. The vehicles are illegal to ride on public streets in D.C., according to the MPD. However, many locals have also claimed that riding dirt bikes and ATVs is part of the District’s culture.
Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicles or who has knowledge of this incident is encouraged to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411. A $250 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the identification of the people responsible.
