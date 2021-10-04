Police search for suspect who tried to sexually assault person in Northwest

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect they claim tried to sexually assault a person in Northwest Monday.

D.C. Police say the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to force the victim to engage in sexual activity around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of G Street. After the assault, police believe the suspect ran away. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man with a slim build and goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white writing and a "COVID style mask."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

WATCH NEXT: Police warn public after man in Prince William County offers girls money to get in his car