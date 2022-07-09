Detectives search for man wanted for stealing DC Police vehicle

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle early Sunday morning. The suspect was caught on surveillance video.
Investigators are asking for the public's help to find the man. The theft happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. Police say the man entered a secure MPD facility, took a department vehicle and left the scene.
Police did not say how the man got into the secure facility and what type of vehicle was taken, but they did say the vehicle has been recovered. Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday.
Additional details about the theft were not immediately available.
Detectives with MPD's Violent Crimes Suppression Division ask anyone who may recognize the man to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
