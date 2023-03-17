Police search for suspect accused of recording woman in Walmart bathroom

The woman told police she was using the bathroom when she noticed a phone being held above the stall.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say was recording a woman in a bathroom stall without her consent.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to a Walmart on Liberia Avenue in Manassas just before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, a 56-year-old woman claimed she was in the public bathroom when she noticed a cell phone being held over the stall. She told police she attempted to knock the phone out of the suspect's hand before leaving the stall.

The victim explained that she then tried to take out her own phone but the suspect slapped it out of her hand before running away.

The woman contacted store security who called police. No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a bearded man, approximately 5'6", with a thin build, black hair and a mark on his eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a black fitted hair covering, a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white shoes with orange tips.