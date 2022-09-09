Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting at Shell gas station

Police said when officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from a gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting at a Shell gas station in Bowie, Maryland.

Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.

Officers have not released any information regarding what may have led up to the shooting. There's no threat to the public, according to authorities. The investigation remains ongoing.

**Seeking to Identify** The three pictured suspects and vehicle are wanted in reference to a 1st degree assault that occurred on 09/09/2022 at ~10:10 PM in the 15600 Block of Annapolis Rd., (Shell gas station).



Have info? Contact Det. Howard at 240-544-5768 or 240-544-5700. pic.twitter.com/vBlCtUs08Y — Bowie Police Department (@BowiePDNews) September 10, 2022

