Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting at Shell gas station

BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting at a Shell gas station in Bowie, Maryland.
Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from a gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers have not released any information regarding what may have led up to the shooting. There's no threat to the public, according to authorities. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Bowie Police Department Criminal investigation Section Chief Howard at 240-544-5768 or 240-544-5700.
Anonymous tip can be reported by calling the department's TIP LINE at 240-544-5770.
