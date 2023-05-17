Police search for robbery suspects who escaped after pursuit, crash in DC

The two suspects, who police say took guns and cigarettes from a Silver Spring gas station, were caught on surveillance video.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Detectives in Montgomery County are searching for two robbery suspects who escaped police following a pursuit and crash that ended with an overturned car in D.C.

According to Montgomery County investigators, two male suspects entered the Dash-In Gas Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near the Planet Fitness in Silver Spring, around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday. One of the suspects implied he had a gun and demanded the clerk open the register. The employee listened and the two suspects took off with cash and cigarettes.

Following the robbery, the suspects drove off in a white Hyundai Santa Fe that was reported stolen out of Arlington, Virginia. Police spotted the Hyundai in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive. Police followed the suspects into D.C. That's when the Hyundai crashed near New Hampshire Avenue and Longfellow Street.

The vehicle flipped over in the crash, and a female passenger was trapped inside. The two male suspects were able to get out of the car and run away, police said.

An adult female was extricated by DC Fire and EMS from beneath this overturned vehicle at North Capitol and New Hampshire Ave NW at approximately 4 AM. Patient was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/bJTmKU4zvH — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 16, 2023

DC Fire and EMS responded to the crash scene and got the passenger out of the car. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as serious, but not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit or the crash.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who were caught on surveillance video during the robbery Tuesday. Their images are below.