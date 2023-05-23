Police ask for more victims to step forward after man charged for secretly filming people in bathroom stalls in Virginia

Detectives claim one of the victim's was a juvenile.

ASHBURN, Va. — A Texas man has been charged in connection with multiple unlawful filming incidents in Virginia, including one that involved a juvenile.

On May 14 at 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to the Sense of Thai St restaurant on Exchange Street in Ashburn, Virginia for a report of a man who took a video or a photo of a juvenile in the bathroom.

After locating the man and examining his cell phone, deputies discovered multiple videos showing different individuals unknowingly being recorded in bathroom stalls.

William M. O’Brien, 32, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested and charged with seven counts of unlawful filming and one felony count of attempted unlawful filming of a person under the age of 18 for his alleged involvement.

Police say O’Brien was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was released on a $15,000 bond.

Anyone who believes that they may be a victim in this case is asked to contact Detective J. Whitehead at 703-771-1021 or by email at Joseph.Whitehead@loudoun.gov .