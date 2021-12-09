Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend in Prince George's County

Police believe the shooting was due to domestic violence and officers are now searching for Tillman's boyfriend, 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland.

CLINTON, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they believe is responsible for his girlfriend's death in Prince George's County.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, police responded to calls of a shooting in the 10900 block of Hackberry Court on September 24. When officers arrived they found 24-year-old Moyonna Tillman shot several times outside of a house.

Tillman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

Police believe the shooting was due to domestic violence and officers are now searching for Tillman's boyfriend, 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland.

Detectives are still working to find out why Kirkland may have killed his girlfriend.

If you have any information on where Kirkland may be, contact detectives at (301) 516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Please refer to case number 21-0043724.

