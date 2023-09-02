Police: Report of gunfire leads to discovery of yet another stolen Kia

Police say this is the third instance in recent weeks involving juveniles or young adults being connected to the theft, or attempted theft, of Hyundai and Kia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police say a case where three people were arrested, including two 16-year-old boys, is the third serious instance in recent weeks involving juveniles or young adults being connected to the theft, or attempted theft, of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

On Wednesday, police were called to the 1900 block of Old Post Ter in Woodbridge to investigate a report of gunfire in the area. Multiple people told officers they heard the gunfire and saw a vehicle driving erratically in the area.

When officers arrived, they say they found an unoccupied Kia Sportage that had been significantly damaged near Coppersmith Ter and Old Kings Rd. When searching the car, officers claim they found multiple casings from a rifle and handgun inside and around the vehicle. They learned the Kia had previously been reported stolen earlier that afternoon.

Investigators say video surveillance shared with police showed the car being driven recklessly along Old Kings Rd before the vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle. The video reportedly shows gunshots being fired from the vehicle toward an identified individual, believed to be a male juvenile, who was walking along Powder Horn Ter. Witnesses tell police five people ran following the crash.

Three homes were hit by gunfire, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Multiple K-9 officers and a Fairfax County police helicopter canvassed the area. An officer then reported three suspects getting into a ride-sharing vehicle. The car was stopped and the people inside were detained.

The suspects, one man and two 16-year-old boys, were searched and police claim to have found a long gun and handgun. One of the juvenile suspects was unarmed.

Police have not been able to locate the person the suspect allegedly shot at or the two other people initially reported running from the scene.

Officers arrested Jamar Kenta Fullwood, 19, and one of the unidentified 16-year-old boys. The other 16-year-old boy was not immediately charged and was released to a guardian.

Fullwood has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm. The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.