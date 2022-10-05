Authorities seek suspect seen on video brutally attacking person in DC store

Police are asking for help finding a man and woman seen in surveillance video.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people involved in aggressively attacking an individual inside a store.

The video released by police shows a woman and man entering a convenience store in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast, at 9:06 p.m. on May 4. The two are seen walking around the store and holding a few items.

A woman was seen at the cash register speaking to the victim when the male suspect confronted the person. The man is seen on video punching the person repeatedly while the lay on the ground. It's not clear what led up to the assault.

The video captured the two suspects leaving the store a short time later. Police say the victim was injured in the attack, but did not specify how badly they were hurt.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information regarding the assault to come forward.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has any information about the incident is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anyone who wants to send an anonymous tip can text the police at 50411.