Police release photos of suspects in double shooting in Southeast DC

MPD released images Thursday of the suspects captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects they say are connected to a shooting that left two men injured in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C.

Two men were injured in the shooting. The first victim reportedly drove himself to the hospital for help following the shooting.

Officials say the second victim was found a short time later near Independence Avenue and Washington Avenue in Southwest D.C. He was conscious and breathing when help arrived and he was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on who or where these suspects may be is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or the department's tipline at 50411.

