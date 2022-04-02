Police: Prince William County middle school teacher arrested after spitting on student

A teacher of students with autism was arrested for spitting on a student experiencing a mental health crisis.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A middle school teacher in Prince William County faces charges for assault and battery after spitting on a student, according to police.

A statement from the Prince William County Police Department says the incident happened at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodridge, Virginia.

The teacher was identified by PWCPD as 46-year-old Eselyn Maheia of Stafford. Maheia is listed on Fred Lynn Middle School's website as a "teacher of students with autism."

According to PWCPD, on Feb. 4, a group of school staff—including Maheia —worked together to restrain a student who was "suffering a mental health crisis." The group of educators was trying to prevent the student, a 14-year-old boy, from harming himself and others, police say.

Once the group released the boy, police say Maheia "spat on the student." School staff witnessed the incident and reported it to school administrators who called Child Protective Services (CPS).

CPS launched an investigation with the school resource officer (SRO) and Maheia was arrested and charged on Friday.

Hamish Brewer, the principal of Fred Lynn Middle, emailed the school community Friday confirming the teacher's arrest. Brewer said Maheia was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 4 and the school is continuing to work with investigators.

"The law and our policies do not allow us to comment further on this situation because this matter involves personnel and a student," Brewer wrote. "We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for every student and do not believe this isolated incident is reflective of the great work accomplished at our school on a daily basis."