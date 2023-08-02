Police: Person robbed after being forced to get into car at gunpoint

Police say the pair were driving an older model green minivan during the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man and a woman who forced a person into a car at gunpoint before robbing them.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was in the 1500 block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. when a car pulled up just before 2:30 p.m.

The two suspects in the car took out a gun and demanded the victim get into the vehicle. Once the victim got into the car, the suspects drove away and robbed the victim. After handing their property over, the suspects dropped the victim off at another location before driving away.

The suspects have been described as a man and a woman. The woman is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, 5'7" tall and wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and red/maroon mid-thigh boots.

The man is described as being around 40 years old and under 5' tall, with a thin build, a cloudy left eye and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue dots, black jacket, brown pants, and white shoes with red lines.

Police say the pair were driving an older model green minivan during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.